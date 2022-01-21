Is Navya Naveli Nanda setting an example for the young generation?

Bollywood is one such industry where people hide their age, identity and do treatments to look young. It's not just star kids but also their parent's who focus a lot on their appearance. It's very rare to find a Bollywood star kid accepting and loving the way they are. Yesterday, Navya Naveli Nanda, grand daughter of Amitabh Bachchan had posted an image on her Instagram account. In the first picture, one can see her white hair very clearly. She captioned the picture as ' ft. my white hair :).' She clearly is setting example for the young generations and fans are appreciating her for this.

Fans and Bollywood celebrities commented 'setting an example!', 'Brave and inspirational Navya', 'You are an amazing personality'. Navya has choosed to not enter the industry and instead chose to help people and start her own business.