Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally touched the 'Hollywood' mark!

Nawazuddin is undoubtedly one of the most hardworking actors out there. He's an inspiration to many people out there. From nothing to now bagging the lead role in a Hollywood movie, the actor for sure has come so far. Today, I came across an article that said Nawazuddin has bagged a lead role in a Hollywood movie. The movie is titled, 'Laxman Lopez' and is going to be directed by Roberto Girault.

I'm really excited to see him in this movie. Do you think he can give justice to his role?