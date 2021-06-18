Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes a break from Bollywood but isn’t Akshay Kumar the one who should rest for a while?

I recently read an article where Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he has no plans for getting back to work for a while. He is currently enjoying himself in his hometown Budhana spending time growing vegetables and farming. Even though the lockdown restrictions have been eased in Mumbai and the shooting is allowed from 9am to 4pm, Nawaz still doesn’t feel safe enough to return to shooting. The actor rightly said , “I’ve worked enough in the past few years. I can take it easy for as long as I want.”

We will never get tired of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting and will wait for his return. However, there is one actor we are really tired of!

I think we all can mutually agree that Akshay Kumar is doing a bit too much. With over 10 movies lined up for 2021 and 2022, the actor is on a roll. It almost feels like his movies are getting forced down our throats. Akshay Kumar is a great actor and there is no doubt there but there is always a limit after which even fans start to get tired and bored of watching the same face and same thing over and over again. Maybe it is time that the actor start choosing good scripts instead of focusing on the number of movies he does in a year.

Do you also think that Akshay Kumar should take a break from Bollywood and rest for a while? Are you also tired of watching him again and again?