Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's combined net worth will leave you shocked!

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the much-loved couple of the South, have been stealing the spotlight since the news of their marriage went out. After six years of romance, the couple is set to tie the knot in a private ceremony on June 9 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Resort in Mahabalipuram, according to reports.





Let's have a peek at their individual and combined net worth, which will undoubtedly wow you!





Nayanthara's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs. 77 crores, according to several sources. The actress has a long list of accomplishments in the industry, including Chandramukhi, Rappakal, Ghajini, and Dubai Senu, among others.





Vignesh Shivan, a director and lyricist, is said to have a net worth of Rs. 50 crores, according to several sources. He is paid between Rs. 1-3 crores every film and Rs. 1-3 lakhs for song lyrics.





Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's combined net worth is estimated to be around Rs 130 crores based on previous facts.





Isn't that a bit much?







