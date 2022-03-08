Is Nayanthara going to work with Jayam Ravi next?

Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara are going to work together next. The story line of the film is going to be a psychological thriller. The movie is going to be directed by Ahmed. Jayam Ravi has previously worked with Ahmed for Jana Gana Mana, a spy thriller movie. In a recent interview with a leading media house, the director revealed his plans for the movie. He said, "When I started writing this script, I had penned a beautiful love story as part of it and felt Nayanthara would do justice to that role. I approached her after completing the script, and she sweetly agreed. They are a hit pair and I am sure this film will do justice to their chemistry."

If reports are true then the shooting for the film is going to begin very soon and will take place in Chennai and Puducherry.

