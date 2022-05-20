NCB is tired of the Aryan Khan drama! He's free: Here's the full story

Aryan Khan, son of actor, Shah Rukh Khan was caught in a drugs-on-cruise case back in October 2021. The media and authorities were dragging this case for a very long time. Even after understanding that Aryan was not involved in any of these activities, he and his friend were still sent to jail for almost a month. NCB aka Narcotics Control Bureau had filed a case against Aryan Khan and today after almost 8 months, NCB has given him a clean chit. Sources claim the government is going to take some strict action against NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation of the case. Many claim this case was made to tarnish Shah Rukh's name. The whole country knew he was innocent and yet it took so long to give him justice. Now, SRK and his family can be in peace.