NCT DREAM's Chenle receiving treatment due to an ankle injury

NCT Dream is set to have a March comeback with 2nd full album 'Glitch Mode' but NCTzens are worried as member Chenle has injured his ankle.





His agency SM Entertainment revealed that while preparing for NCT Dream's 2nd full album, Chenle injured his ankle. They said that their artist's health is top priority, and eventually, they wanted to focus on the treatment. But Chenle wanted to meet the fans, thus he insisted to participate in promotions as much as he can.





The company has asked fans' consideration in advance, as it might be hard for Chenle to do performances with excessive moments. The company assured that they'll do their best with treatment and recovery so that Chenle can show a healthy image as soon as possible. Meanwhile, NCT DREAM's 2nd full album 'Glitch Mode' is set to release on March 28th. The album will consist of 11 songs including the title track 'Glitch Mode'.





We wish a speedy recovery to Chenle!