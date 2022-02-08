NCT Lucas posts on Instagram for the first time since his controversy - Can we expect his comeback soon?

NCT Lucas has finally made his comeback on Instagram after he posted a picture for the first time since the controversy. After over five months, he has put up a black and white picture of the sea with the sun, although he didn't give any caption to it. The fans couldn't help but speculate that he might be returning to NCT soon. Meanwhile, there were many who left hate comments and asked him to leave NCT.





Five months ago, Lucas was caught up in the gaslighting and cheating controversy when he was accused by several women for that. Later, the idol from Hong Kong admitted to his wrongdoings and apologized to the fans. He also informed that he will be taking a hiatus in order to reflect on his mistakes. When recently he updated, fans were seen divided into two sides, one wanting him to return and another who is asking him to leave. Anyway, do you think he is gradually making a comeback to business? Would you want to see him again in NCT?