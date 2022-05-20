NCT's Doyoung and IVE's Ahn Yujin to host the 2022 Dream Concert

NCT's Doyoung and IVE's Yujin are confirmed to be MCs of the 28th annual Dream Concert. Both the MCs have previously shown their hosting skills at the SBS's Inkigayo, however not at the same time. This time they'll do it together!





Meanwhile, the Dream Concert is finally able to invite in-person concertgoers after 3 years. The lineup for this year's concert includes NCT DREAM, IVE, Red Velvet, NMIXX, Oh My Girl, Dreamcatcher, STAYC, VICTON, Kep1er, PENTAGON, CIX, Golden Child, Weeekly, AB6IX, CRAVITY, LABOUM, YOUNITE, WEi, ALICE (formerly known as ELRIS), DRIPPIN, LIGHTSUM, EPEX, KINGDOM, TRENDZ, and Lee Mujin. The 2022 Dream Concert is set to take place on June 18 at 6 p.m. KST.





Are you excited to see Doyoung and Yujin hosting together?