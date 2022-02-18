NCT's Doyoung and rising actress Han Ji-Hyo to star in upcoming romance drama

NCT's Doyoung and rising actress Han Ji-Hyo are set to work together in an upcoming drama titled "To X Who Doesn't Love Me" (literal translation). The drama tells about a magical notebook that can make anyone fall in love for one month.





Doyoung will play the character of "Jung Shi Ho", a boy who had a bad past experience in his school days. He's the only male friend of female lead Seo Hee-Soo (played by Han Ji-hyo). Only he knows the secret of her magical notebook, but he gets worried when she tries to use notebook to embark on a one-month romance. The drama will tell about a love story that has expiration date.





This is Doyoung's second drama appearance after 'Late Night Cafe Season 3 - The Curious Stalker'. He has said, "I am grateful for the precious opportunity to act once again," and "I will do my best to show a good image." Previously, he also expressed his talent in the musical "Marie Antoinette."





The drama "To X who doesn't love me", will be released in June. Are you excited about the drama? Are you looking forward to it?