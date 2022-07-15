NCT's Jaehyun To Release A Solo Song In August

NCT's Jaehyun is back with a surprise!









On July 20, SM Entertainment announced that the NCT member would be releasing a solo song via 'NCT LAB' in August.









'NCT LAB' is a SM STATION series through which NCT members release solo tracks, self-composed titles and/or unit tracks. According to SM Entertainment, 'NCT LAB' gives the members an alternative avenue to creatively challenge and express themselves.









This marks the second solo song released under 'NCT LAB,' following the release of NCT member Mark's 'Child,' in February this year.









As of now, the name of the track or its release date have not been revealed.