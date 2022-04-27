NCT's Jisung Tests Positive For COVID-19

NCT's Jisung has tested positive for COVID-19.





On April 30, SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding Jisung's condition. According to the agency's statement, the NCT member has completed the three rounds of vaccination and currently is not displaying any abnormal symptoms other than a mild sore throat.





Jisung will be taking a break from his schedule and is currently under self-quarantine. Additionally, SM Entertainment stated, "The remaining NCT Dream members have all tested negative in their rapid antigen tests."





Previously, NCT garnered attention for being the only K-Pop group to not have any members contract COVID-19 in the past 2 years, even though they are the biggest K-pop group.