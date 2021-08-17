Neem Oil – One Trusted Solution For All Skin Problems

From blood purification and oral hygiene to treating digestive ulcers to cleaning your scalp, neem is considered as one of the best solutions to all our issues for centuries in households. The leaves, twigs, fruits, and even seeds of this plant are used in one or another way in Ayurveda. So, neem oil is also best for our skin and hair.

Nowadays as more and more people are turning towards organic and natural options for skin and hair, among that neem, is considered as an important ingredient which is used in lotion, moisturizer, creams, gels, oils, soaps, and shampoos.

Here are few ways how neem oil can be used for our skin

Minimizes Skin Inflammation

Rashes, acne, skin infections, and eczema can make your skin uncomfortable, red, and itchy. Neem oil helps to rescue from these problems as it has antibacterial and antiseptic properties that relieve your inflamed skin.

Balances Oil Production

The neem oil can help to balance the sebum production into your skin. Also, it can make sure it neither gets dry or too oily.

Prevents Blackheads And Whiteheads

Neem oil helps to heal the skin tissue from within. The abundant fatty acids in the oil prevent blackheads and whiteheads.

Treats Acne

Neem oil is considered one of the famous treatments for pimple treatments and acne. Due to its inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, you can use neem oil regularly which kills pimple-causing bacteria, soothes your inflamed skin, reduces post-acne scars and prevents future outbreaks.