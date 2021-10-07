Neem – Tried And Tested Remedy For Acne!

Neem is considered one of the most super ingredients for acne marks. It helps to treat acne marks and oily skin. Neem has antibacterial and inflammatory properties.

Neem helps to prevent hyperpigmentation and acne scars. Also, helps in balancing the skin’s oil production. It also prevents the formation of new pimples and also heals from sun damage. The natural ingredient is rich in Vitamin C which stimulates collagen by giving a smooth and soft texture that prevents wrinkles.

Neem and Sandalwood Face Pack

As neem heals the irritation and rashes while sandalwood soothes and helps to get rid of acne. These two ingredients act as a moisturizer on the skin.

Take 2 tablespoons of neem and sandalwood powder. Mix them both and make a thick paste. To this add 1 tablespoon of rose water and a little water. Apply the face pack on the face and leave it for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water. Repeat it twice a week for better results.

Neem and Cucumber Face Pack

This face pack will leave your skin fresh and also rejuvenate your skin. Cucumber will help to soothe your skin and will also fight acne.

Take a half cup of grated cucumber, 1 tablespoon of neem leaves, and a little argan oil. Mix grated cucumber and a neem leaf to make a paste. Also, mix a little argan oil and apply it all over your face. Let it dry and rinse it off.

Neem, Gram flour, and Turmeric Scrub

If you have oily and acne-prone skin, then this scrub is a rescue. It is prepared with the goodness of neem leaves, brightening turmeric, and exfoliating besan. It will make your skin brighter by cleansing your oily skin and will also heal the existing acne which will prevent future breakouts.

Take 2 tablespoons of gram flour, 1 tablespoon of neem powder, half tablespoon of turmeric powder, and rose water to make a paste. In a circular motion, scrub this mixture on a face for 5 minutes. Leave it on the face for 15 – 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water.