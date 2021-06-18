Neena Gupta Exposes Bollywood’s Dirty Secrets in her Autobiography, 'Sach Kahun Toh'!

Do you remember the iconic dance number ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ from the movie Khal Nayak? We’ve all danced to the song at least once in our lives but if you keep on reading this, you will be shocked to find our about what went on behind the scenes to create the classic music video.

In her recently released autobiography, Neena Gupta reveals the struggles she had to face in her personal and professional life. She recalls the time when she was doing her Gujarati outfit fitting for the song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' and the director Subhash Ghai yelled at her saying “No! No! Kuch Bharo”. The director was basically saying that her choli needed to be filled. The next day, Neena Gupta was given another outfit with a bra which was heavily padded and Subhash Ghai approved it.

Neena Gupta praises Subhash Ghai for being particular and knowing what he wants. She justifies his actions by saying that he visualised something biggest for the music video.

Do you think it was okay for the director to comment on Neena Gupta’s choli? Was it okay for him to yell at the actress and tell her to wear a padded bra? Would you find it acceptable?