In a recent interview about her book 'Sach Kahun Toh', Neena revealed how a big producer from the south indirectly asked for sexual favours in exchange for a role.

She also said that the producer asked her, 'Aren't you going to spend the night here? which was shocking for her.

I think this isn't the first time we've heard such a story. This is just sad in my opinion that instead of looking for talent, some producers do such things.

What do you think about this whole incident?