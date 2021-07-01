From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen, has Bollywood actresses broken the stigma of single mothers?

It is true that even in 2021, single motherhood is seen as a social stigma and most of the time it is been judged by our society. Whether you are divorced or unmarried, this label always goes along with you.

While single motherhood is still judged and frowned upon by so many people, there are certain Bollywood actresses that were bold enough to take this big step in order to break the stigma.





Neena Gupta - She was unapologetic and bold, she knew she didn't want to marry just for the sake of giving her daughter a father's name. She has always stood tall and fought everyone who tried to make her feel otherwise.





Karishma Kapoor- After being in an unhappy marriage life for a while, she finally decided to divorce his ex husband. It was a tough decision but she knew it was beneficial in the long run for her and her children. She is a proud mother of 2 kids.





Sushmita Sen- She proved that you don't need anyone in order to become a mother. You can be one whenever you feel like. Motherhood comes from within and that is why she adopted two kids and now gives them all the love they deserve.



