Neena Gupta Who Is Breaking The Stereotype Around ‘Women Her Age’ Refuses To Be Defined By Her Prejudiced Trollers!

Actress Neena Gupta recently faced severe criticism from a section of public on social media over her outfit choice during her recent outing. The actress was severely trolled for wearing shorts during her visit to legendary lyricist Gulzar's house in Mumbai, where she went to gift him her recently launched book ‘Sach Kahun Toh’.

Several people praised her outfit, but there were a bunch of negative comments as well. When asked about the negativity, Neena said “ I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It's plain rubbish. What's the definition of 'trolling'? Doesn't it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I've received. Should I really even bother about just two or four people?" Asked if she had a message for her trollers, Neena said, "Why? Why should I give any importance to two to four people when they comprise of just a scanty percent which is in contrast to those who've loved me for this?".

A pathbreaker since the 80s, Neena has never played it by the rule book at any stage of her life. So, why would it be any different when it came to her style quotient? When a 60-year-old woman wears shorts, society doesn’t look too respectfully towards them, but Neena Gupta shows us that your choices should be dictated by your will and personality, and not by the thoughts and opinions of others. Let’s take a moment to appreciate the woman, who is taking bold steps to break the norms of the society, making it open-minded and unbiased for the future generations to come! What are your views on this?