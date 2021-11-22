Neeraj Pandey v/s Kabir Khan!Who will win the match of a better cricket biopic?

As two of the most acclaimed directors of Bollywood, Kabir Khan & Neeraj Pandey, one being a Man of variety with films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan & Kabool express while the other having a series of action thrillers like Special 26, Baby, A Wednesday, etc have nothing but proved how capable both the directors are with their work!

Other than the fact that both have also experimented with the OTT platforms, with Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army & Neeraj Pandey's Special ops, another common element that is bringing both the directors on the same pitch is that both have taken up an untold cricket story to present to the audience!

As the Sushant Singh Starrer- M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story already did its share of wonders both critically & commercially! Everyone's eyes are now struck on Kabir Khan's 83. As the film has been delayed time & again due to the pandemic, the anticipation & expectations for the flick has increased even more!

Let's wait & watch who'll win this match...

A tie is what I hope, what do you think?