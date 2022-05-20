Neetu Ji and Rishi Kapoor give us some real COUPLE GOALS!

To Neetu Kapoor's credit, while so many marriages fail in Bollywood, her marriage with Rishi Kapoor was rock solid and in spite of the ego issues generally associated with the Kapoor khandan, men as well as women (Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Karishma & Kareena all are known to have big egos), their marriage stood the test of time. In fact, in her own family, the marriages of her brother-in-law Randhir Kapoor & his elder daughter Karisma Kapoor have resulted in a separation and a divorce respectively.