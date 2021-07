This is Imaad Shah who is also known as Imaaduddin Shah. He is son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak. Imaad is famous for his role as Aijaz Khan in a web series The Married Woman. His role came out to be strong and independent in the Web series. You must have never heard of this nepo kid but he deserves appreciation for his amazing work in the Web series.