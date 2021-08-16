Netflix Announcement: Plan A Plan B. What are your future plans?

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia, starring Shashanka Ghosh's directorial film 'Plan A Plan B', first looks revealed. The film will release on Netflix. What do you think of the film? What are your expectations from the film? Also, the film will feature Kusha Kapila, Poonam Dhillon. I think Plan A Plan B will have a one-of-a-kind romantic comedy. From the first look, it seems Tamannaah has a bubbly character, and Riteish is playing a businessman's role. I am very excited to know how this turns out.