Netflix originals 'Mismatched' completes one year of its release!!

It's been a year of Mismatched- a cute love story. One year ago, Rishi (Rohit Saraf), Dimple (Prajakta Koli), Zeenat (Vidya Malvade), Harsh (Vihaan Samat), Celina (MuskkaanJaferi), Anmol (Taaruk Raina) and the gang stole our hearts.





Produced by RSVP Movies, the series soon became a fan favourite with Rohit Saraf becoming the national crush and Prajakta Koli aka @MostlySane being appreciated for her acting debut.





Director Akarsh Khurana said, “I didn’t know what to expect going into Mismatched. When we opened it up to the world, audiences accepted Dimple, Rishi and everyone else as their own. The show received immense love that was unfathomable and I am forever grateful for all the appreciation it has received. It’s been a rollercoaster of a year but I am so glad I get to continue working with Netflix and my team to bring more of Mismatched to the world, with deeper dives into all the characters that are now so popular. We’re coming soon, and I’m excited as well as nervous.”





Mismatched season 2 is soon going to release. Are you excited for 'Mismatched season 2?