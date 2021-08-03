Netflix Recommendation: Are you in the mood for some quirky rom-coms of Bollywood?

Bollywood romances don't have to be tragic all the time; there are many films that have quirkiness, fun, and are full of love. Here are some titles that you can stream right now on Netflix to feel the vibe.





Hasee toh Phasee

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is a movie about kind of strangers but become inseparable in the process of knowing each other.





Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat is one of the most fun love stories between a physiotherapist (played by Sonam) and a royal prince (played by Fawad Khan). Romance, amusing, royal drama, and every other seasoning in it.





Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, and Alia Bhatt, is a movie about two brothers who return home for their ill grandfather and try to resolve their rivalry. Fun, sporty, quirky, and definitely romantic because of the sweet love triangle.





Bareilly ki Barfi

It is a love triangle between the printer played by Ayushmann Khurrana, the chirpy bohemian girl Bitti played by Kriti Sanon, and the love of her life, a novel's author played by Rajkummar Rao.





Love per square foot

Two bank employees, Karina (Angira Dhar) and Sanjay (Vicky Kaushal) do not earn much to buy a flat. So they apply together as a couple and become flatmates. How their love blossom through just a flat is very interesting to watch.





Did you enjoy this list of movies?