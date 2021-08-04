Netflix Recommendation: Do you want to join in the hype of watching Anime series?

Would you like to watch Anime movies but are confused about what to watch first? Don't worry, I have got you covered. Here I am recommending 5 series that you can stream right now on Netflix, and it's best for beginners.





Naruto

Who doesn't know about Naruto? Whoever is planning to start watching Anime can definitely begin with Naruto; he is everyone's favourite. It is an action-drama fantasy ninja series.





Demon Slayer

Supernatural drama Demon Slayer is a series about a teenager who becomes a Demon Slayer after his family gets slaughtered. A beautiful manga series.





Tokyo Ghoul

Dark fantasy-based thriller Tokyo Ghoul is a series for the people who love to watch something eerie and spine-chilling.





Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited

One of the best mystery detective action series, Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited, is now streaming on Netflix.





My Hero Academia (MHA)

Why only Avengers? Watch this Anime based superhero movie, 'My Hero Academia' is a very fun series to watch. Give it a try, and you will know.