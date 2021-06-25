Netflix Recommendation: Good on Paper

Netflix has released another romcom for all of us and well I won't lie, the trailer made me a little bit excited because the plot was new to me. So I started watching. Oh boy, did I enjoy the film? To be honest, not truly.





The film is about a stand-up comedian Andrea Singer (played by Iliza Shlesinger) who believes in keeping career above love. But one day she stumbles upon a man Dennis (Ryan Hansen) who checks out all the boxes on paper, but her best friend finds something fishy. Andrea's best Margot convinces her that he is lying and he is not that he appears to be. Now, what will she do? Whom will she trust?





This semi-autobiographical movie is good for a one-time watch. What do you think? Will you watch it?