Netflix Recommendation: Kim's Convenience; A unique family

Kim's Convenience is a Canadian sitcom about a Korean-Canadian family who runs a convenience store in Toronto. Mr Kim has a wife, a daughter Janet and an elder son Jung.





The story uniquely touches on some sensitive content in a very light way. Netflix released all of its 5 seasons yesterday and this sitcom is worth a watch. Also if you start from season 1, the 1st episode talks about the LGBTQ community which will be a perfect start for this Pride month. But, hey, watch for some sexist comments and jokes, it might offend you but I can promise that you will be able to relate to the parenting nature and the sitcom will not bore you.





Kim's Convenience directed by Ins Choi, Kevin White, stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu, and others, is now streaming on Netflix.