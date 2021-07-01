Netflix Recommendation: Love and Monsters

How many of you love Dylan O'Brien? Well, if you do, then this is your pick. Love and Monsters is directed by Michael Matthews and written by Brian Duffield, who wrote the book on which the movie is based.





The story revolves around Joel, a fearful and scared person, who takes up a quest to find his love Aimee (Jessica Henwick). On his journey, he meets two other people (a man and a kid) who are just superbly awesome.





The film comes with a full package of action sequences, and where do I even start with Dylan? The perfect emotions, some spine-chilling action scenes, the charm, he has it all. But do you know who stole my heart? The ‘Boy’ (a dog). For me, he wins the ‘True Hero’ title as he saves Joel not once but twice. However, to find out how the good boy does so, you have to check out the movie on Netflix.





Jessica Henwick will grace your screens with her charismatic presence, and she will also be seen in some pretty cool action stuff. The last climax scene is worth watching. The film has a dog, some very creepy creatures, robots and of course, Dylan. What more do you want?





In terms of VFX, it has given the right amount of weight and light, the right amount of disgusting features, and also, do you know that Love and Monsters is nominated for Oscars 2021 under Best Visual Effects category? You might try your prediction skill while watching the film, but let me assure you those predictions will not work.





The film has some real twists and turns. If you have read the book, you should give this film a chance to mesmerise you. But wait a minute, is everything in this film so perfect? The film could have given a little better screen space to Michael Rooker (Clyde) and Ariana Greenblatt (Minnow). Well, there are some questions that are lingering on my mind. Who is the owner of the dog? What happened next? Where did they go? What happened to the creatures? For all of these questions, I need a sequel.





What do you think?