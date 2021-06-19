Netflix Recommendation Ma: A spine chilling thriller

Ma, a psycho-thriller movie, directed by Tate Taylor has been released on Netflix. Octavia Spencer as Sue Ann is extraordinary as I may say.

The story is about a lonely middle-aged woman Sue Ann who befriended a bunch of teenagers and encouraged them to drink and party in her own basement. But that friendly nature didn't take time to disappear and she became a stalker and asks them to come back to her basement again. Things go southwards and chaos starts once her stalking nature and desperation of their company grows.

The plot could have been better but the acting performances are just enough to haunt you at night. Though there's no ghostly creature, Octavia as Sue Ann is sufficient to give you the scare. Would you watch it? What are your thoughts?