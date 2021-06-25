Netflix Recommendation: Sisters on Track

Corinne van der Borch, Tone Grøttjord-Glenne's directorial sports documentary 'Sisters on Track' is currently streaming on Netflix and it runs for 1 hour and 37 minutes. It is about 3 athletic sisters who train themselves to run at the Olympics.





The story about these three sisters and their life is very inspiring, warming, and refreshing at the same time. The flick is based on three sisters' life journeys Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Sheppard, and their single mother Tonia. After watching this documentary, it made me realise that we should never stop dreaming, no matter what happens. Nobody knew much about them but I am sure with this documentary, many will know across the globe.





When the makers of the film started filming Brooke was only 9 years old and even if she could run, her true dream was to become an artist. At one point Brooke says, "In the future, I hope Rainn breaks five track records. I hope Tai will be like the next Beyonce, and I want to be an artist. And Track runner, both." This part touched my heart, really made me feel the sisterhood they have. Among the three wonderful young girls, Tai is the oldest and fastest for now. The Sheppards lost their boy before even filming started at a party. So their mom Tonia worked double shifts to make a living for her daughters.





This documentary will also let us meet Jean. Jean is their trainer, mentor, and sort of another mother who takes care of them keeps them on track to save them from the bad world. Jean started the Jeuness Track Club back in 1985 to help the disadvantaged girls who are out there in society unable to find a way to chase their dreams.





This documentary deserves your time because it talks about a Black family who stands by their dreams, chases them to achieve them, and never says no. This flick teaches us a lot of things even though there are a few faulty grounds. Even though it's known that the makers filmed them after getting into that lavish apartment but I felt it was necessary to show how they get there. How was their previous life? The documentary shows a beautiful bond between the sisters. They fight with each other but never stop caring for each other.