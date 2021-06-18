Netflix Recommendation: So Not Worth It: Is worth-binging

Where's my K-drama family at? Gather round here because So Not Worth It, a teen K-drama sitcom is currently streaming on Netflix and it's worth watching.





The sitcom is fun, quirky, has teenage romantic bits mixed with some suspense with every episode. The series has 12 episodes that run around 30 mins each. I have started the series and now I am addicted. The characters, Terris, Jamie, Hans, Sam, Carson, Minnie, Han Hyun-min, and Se-wan stay at an International dormitory for college students, and each day they face something new. The series is super crazy, cute and well you can't miss out on Jamie, the hot one!





What are your thoughts about it?