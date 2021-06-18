Netflix’s The Mystic River Review: All Very Misty

The Mystic River is a Nigerian horror-thriller series currently streaming on Netflix. It released the first season with 6 episodes, which are almost 30 to 33 minutes long. Directed by Uzodinma Okpechi.

The story is about a Nigerian culture of a village where pregnant women are sacrificed to bring prosperity because the land is cursed. These people kill innocent pregnant women to keep the affluence of the village’s land.

But things take a different route when a young couple arrives at the village with their unborn child. Apparently, the lady got transferred to this village as a doctor. So what will happen to her? Will she be sacrificed as the others or uncover some mysterious truths about the village that will bring more danger to their lives? This series does solve these queries.

The opening scene shows a pregnant woman is walking towards a river to submerge herself. It will bring some curiosity to know what happens further. But as the story unfurls, it won’t really click with you. At least it didn’t happen to me. Yes, the story is sad; there are some eerie events, supernatural or magical twinklings to fall for but horror? Not really!

Lota Chukwu Elixir’s played Ibere (the pregnant lady doctor), Jide Kosoko as King and Ayo Ewebiyi as the priestess of the village have done a good job. But what really didn’t work is the execution of the series. The camera work or the cinematography and the background music of the series didn’t make that magic work.

There’s not much thrill or suspense and definitely no horror. It’s a good try for Nigerian films or series to come in front of the global audience, but we have watched so many good horror thrillers that this won’t really make an impact on you.