Netflix 'Single's Inferno' star FreeZia continues to delete social media posts that included fake Luxury Products

Free Zia (Song Ji-A) who received skyrocketing popularity, suddenly got embroiled in a series of controversies. One of them was about her wearing fake luxury items on Netflix's dating reality show 'Single's Inferno' and on her YouTube channel. After she apologized publicly for it, she seems to be deleting hundreds of posts from her Instagram.





On January 19, her Instagram posts decreased from 1,151 to 976. Apparently, all these deleted posts included items that are fake version of luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior, and Rolex. Along with Insta posts, more than twenty YouTube videos are also deleted that included fake items.





Netizens are giving these reactions:

"I wonder which items were fake,"

"I wonder which items are real."

"So it wasn't just one or two items...."

"Wow, that's a lot of fake products,"

"She had some guts,"

"This is severe, so many posts being deleted."





What are your thoughts on this?