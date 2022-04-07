Netflix is making a spin-off series of the very popular franchise 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'. The lead role was played by Lana Condor and her little sister's role was played by Anna Cathcart. But now the new series 'XO,Kitty' will revolve around the same little sister who thinks she knows everything about love.





However, when she travels across the world to Seoul to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she realizes that relationships are much more complicated than she thought. In the series, actor Choi Minyeong will play her boyfriend. The character has already made his appearance in the 3rd part 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever'. When Lara Jean, Margot, Kitty, and their Dad visit Seoul during Spring Break, Kitty asks a cute stranger to take a photo of them in front of Namsan Tower, and thus, that's how their love story starts. The character was played by Jeon Ho-Young before, but now will be played by Choi Min-Yeong.





Fans are excited to see how the witty and ambitious young feminist will deal with things in South Korea. Are you excited about it?