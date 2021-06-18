Netflix's Ginny and Georgia Recommendation: A fiery mother-daughter duo

'Ginny and Georgia' is a series about a mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) relationship.





Teenage is a very critical period for everybody. We tend to get our lives of our own but at the same time, our parents try to control us. It's kind of the same story where Georgia, a single mother takes care of her daughter Ginny and son Austin. After Georgia's recent husband dies, they pack up their bag and head to New England to start afresh but little did they know what awaits their destiny. Slowly and steadily, the story moves, the makers of this series build up the characters with details.





Well, there are some parts where you won't want to believe in because that's not how easy life is. But, the struggle that the teenage girl Ginny was going through showed in the series thoroughly. I really enjoyed the series and I hope you will do too. It's a story of love, friendship, and family dramas. 'Ginny and Georgia' is currently streaming on Netflix, go and have a fun watch.





Also, did you hear that a second season has started brewing? Can't wait to see this whole cast again!