Netflix's 'Mimi' Review: An emotional joyride with Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi

Motherhood. A unique feeling, you are literally growing a human being inside you. 9 months a woman keep a baby inside her and then gradually takes care of that baby after the birth till the last breath of a mother.





Laxman Utekar's directorial flick 'Mimi' starring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Evelyn Edwards, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and others in pivotal roles, shows a beautiful journey of a surrogate mother, Mimi. The movie runs for 2 hours 12 minutes on Netflix.





The story revolves around a gorgeous girl Mimi (Kriti Sanon), who dreams to become an actress someday, but her financial circumstances never let her chase that dream. On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi plays a taxi driver's role, Bhanupratap Pandey, who gives rides to foreigners. One day, while giving a ride to an American couple, Summer and John, Bhanu gets to know that they are looking for a girl for surrogacy.





Here comes the entry of our heroine, Mimi dancing around on the song 'Param Sundari'. Summer and John see her, and they feel she will be perfect for them. Mimi needs money, and the American couple needs a baby.





Everything falls into place, but everything doesn't go according to plan. Summer and John run away, saying that they don't want an unhealthy child. Now, what is going to happen next? What will happen to Mimi and her dreams? Will the foreigners accept their child? How will Mimi face her family and society?





'Mimi' is a movie with comic elements, emotional screenplay, twists, and turns that will keep you engaged until the end. It shows a whole journey of motherhood from getting pregnant to after the delivery.





Pankaj Tripathi's comic timings and punch lines are worth it. Sai Tamhankar as Shama is amazing. We all need a best friend like her in real life. Kriti Sanon has outdone herself and showed how versatile she can be in one movie. All of the cast members have given their best to make this movie stand out. Beautiful, heart-warming songs of A.R Rahman.





What is the drawback of this movie? Well, I felt, the film could have been trimmed a bit. But other than that, the screenplay, the character build-up, the direction, and the performances from the actors- are all on-point.