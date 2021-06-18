Netflix's The One: Predictable sci-fi

The One is a sci-fi murder mystery drama that deals with heartbreaks, love, and a lot of suspense and is currently streaming on Netflix. The makers of the series Julian Murphy; Johnny Capps; Howard Overman prepare 8 episodes based on John Marrs' book and showed how ambition and ego can destroy a magnificent built company.





Rebecca (Hannah Ware) builds a dating app that finds you your 100% perfect match with the help of DNA. But eventually, the app takes people southwards and destroys their own beautiful relationships.





The episodes are a little bit predictable and I would put a disclaimer here that it kind of gets boring but it's good for a one-time watch. Also, hey, those who use Bumble, Tinder and etc, beware.





What do you think of it?