Netflix's Silver Skates Review: A same-old fairytale

Silver Skates is a Russian periodic drama directed by Michael Lockshin which is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie runs for 2 hours and 17 minutes, starring Fedor Fedotov, Yuriy Borisov, Sonya Priss, Kirill Zaytsev, along with others. This is Michael's directorial debut and also the first Russian Netflix Originals.





The story revolves around Matvey(Fedor Fedotov) who is a pie delivery boy but can ice skate magically. His father who was a soldier is now diagnosed with TB and can only be treated by a German doctor. Matvey meets the pickpocketers who snatch wallets by skating. On the other hand, there is a princess who is a rebel as well, as she wants to finish her studies. Here comes the love story between a thief-pie-delivery boy and a princess.





Then the story moves along and somewhat you may feel like you have seen this kind of story before. I felt the characters aren't cooked properly and the actors didn't really stand out well.





What do you think of this film?