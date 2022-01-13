Netflix's zombie drama 'All Of Us Are Dead' increases anticipation with the newly released trailer

Netflix's upcoming zombie apocalypse drama 'All Of Us Are Dead' starring Yoon Chan-young and Park Ji-hoo has dropped its first official trailer and it's as thrilling and exciting as one would have imagined. The trailer establishes that, unlike other zombie stories, this drama doesn't deny the existence of zombies and accepts there might be similarities between this and 'Train To Busan', a zombie blockbuster movie.





Again the trailer proves what makes these Korean zombie thrillers a lot more entertaining and resonating than American's, it is the solid foundation of relationships between the characters. They don't thrive on action and bloody scenes, but on how the bond of the characters affects the decisions. Korean shows give you time to understand the dynamics and then bring the bloody works.





'All Of Us Are Dead' revolves around a high school where a zombie outbreak has taken place, turning it into ground zero. It is a story of survival, as they said in the trailer "to kill or be killed". It definitely looks intriguing, the CGI work is top-notch which is usually a huge concern in such a series. However, one factor that bugged me was the music in the trailer, it was unbalanced at times. Now, this may not be an issue in the series but it did divert my focus.





I surely am excited to watch it, are you?





Check out the trailer below!