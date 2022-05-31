Netizens had Mix Reactions to Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, and Negar Khan are among those who appear in it. The film will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022. Some people were disappointed after seeing the trailer because they experienced deja vu. Netizens claimed Aamir Khan took 7 years to remake PK because they mistook his character as Laal Singh Chaddha for PK. Some people said he played it exceptionally well. What are your opinions?