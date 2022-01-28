Netizens notice how three 'SKY Castle' actors all had controversies recently

Netizens noticed how three actors - Kim Dong-Hee, Jo Byung-Kyu, SF9's Chani who worked in 'SKY Castle' have all been into controversy recently.





First, in January 2021, Jo Byung-Kyu was accused of being a school bully back when he was a student in New Zealand. Later, Kim Dong-Hee was also accused of the same against a disabled student. He issued an apology letter to both the victim and fans. Lastly, SF9's Chani along with his fellow bandmate Hwiyoung was accused of violating social distancing rules. The two went to a bar where more than 15 people were present and celebrating. Thus, both members released an apology letter to fans and the public.





