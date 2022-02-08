Netizens troll Farhan Akhtar as he calls his soon to be wife Shibani Dandekar Forever Co Traveller

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of Bollywood most lowkey and adorable couple and never miss out on public displays of affection. They regularly post each other's pictures on their social media handles and they are some of the cutest pictures. Recently, Farhan did the same and posted a picture of Shibani with the caption Forever Co-Traveller and netizens started trolling the couple with comments like, "Inka forever kuch saalo ka hota hai" referring to the many breakups of Bollywood couples in last few years.





Celebrities get trolled, judged no matter what they do and that is why many stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan still stay off Social Media.