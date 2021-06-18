  • facebook
Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion with Vitamin E

I recently came across this product by Neutriderm, a moisturising lotion with Vitamin E extract and this has been one of the best products I came across. It has unique Vitamin E Phosphate with excellent sooting and replenishing properties. I have oily skin and moisturisers and face oils scared me. This product, without a doubt, solved both my problems. Not only this helps in rejuvenating and preparing the skin, but it is also chemical-free. Say whattt!! So, all my lovely ladies out there with sensitive skin out there, go and get your hands on this product. You just can’t miss this one!
