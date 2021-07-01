Neutrogena ultra sheer sunscreen review

Price- Rs 199 for 30ml

Rs 549 for 88ml

Available in- Amazon, Nykaa, supermarkets

Type of sunscreen- this is a chemical sunscreen

Filters used- Homosalate, Benzophenon 3, ethylhexyl salicylate, octocrylene

Pro's-

Very affordable

Waterproof

Easily available

Non comedogenic

Contains silicones which give a nice finish

Con's-

Can give white cast to certain skins

It feels heavy if u have very oily skin

Feels a bit greasy

My experience-

This was my first sunscreen I used. We know how important and essential a sunscreen is. This one of the most famous sunscreens available in india and I know many people who swear by this. The texture is thick and is not runny. I apply this after moisturizer and as a last step in my AM rotinue. Since I feel this greasy I set it up with some loose powder to cancel out the shine. This is a chemical sunscreen which means it has to be applied atleast 15 mins before sun exposure. I personally didn't face any white cast and I prefer this one for winters. I would say oily skin to avoid using this during summers as this can get very greasy and shiny. Dry skin will like this one. It gives a dewy finish. Overall this is a good sunscreen within budget but there are still better sunscreens you can get your hands on.