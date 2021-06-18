Never choose between sun protection and makeup now!

The Body Shop Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion SPF 50+ PA++++ With raising love for a cruelty-free and vegan product, The Body Shop came up with an irresistible product which suits all skin type. We all know how important it is to wear sunscreen even on the days we are not stepping out. So, I recently tried The Body Shop Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion SPF 50+ PA++++ and I can for sure say there’s no going back to any other product. This lotion comes with 24+ hours of moisturisation, SPF 50+ and PFA++++. It has a lightweight and non-greasy formula that helps protect skin against UVA rays, discoloration, and even pollution. It also contains the goodness of red algae extract and vitamin C. It helped my skin to look brighter and healthier. I always suffered from dark acne marks and this helped lightning them too. For all you people with sensitive and acne-prone skin, looking for a good sun-protector, this product is just for you!