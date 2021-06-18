Never Have I Ever Season 2 will drop its trailer next week; I am excited, are you?

One of the most popular teen rom-com of last year's got its second season rolling. Guess which one? It's Never Have I Ever. I'll be lying if I say I didn't enjoy that little love triangle between Ben-Devi-Paxton, though I will give a few more marks to Paxton. Yeah, never mind. Never Have I Ever announced its release date and it will release on July 15 on Netflix.





In the next week, it will drop its trailer as well. I can't wait to see what happens in Devi's life further. Let us know your thoughts about it. Also, are you team Ben or team Paxton?