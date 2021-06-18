Never Have I Ever trailer drops; what do you think of it?

Devi and her gang are back again with Never Have I Ever season 2 and I can't wait to watch it.





The trailer shows that Devi is confused between the two guys Ben and Paxton and apparently she keeps both of them as her boyfriends. But, here's the twist, a new girl joins their school, and guess what she is also an Indian and Devi thinks that girl is prettier and smarter than her. Now, what will Devi do? How will her friends help her out? How things will turn out? With whom she will have her happy ending? I want to know all of that. Do you?