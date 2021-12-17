New Dot And Key Glow Revealing Vitamin C Serum Concentrate Review

Dot And Key Vitamin C Serum Packaging





The product comes in Yellow Cardboard packaging with prints of berries over it. The box contains all the information about the product, including key ingredients, product description, USP, quantity, application, manufacturing date, pricing, etc.

Inside the box, you get a plastic bottle with a dropper cap. The bottle and its dropper are of good quality and quite sturdy. Overall packaging is travel-friendly (I have traveled with it the entire week). Also, you can see, how much quantity of serum is left from outside.





Dot And Key Vitamin C Serum Formula





Vitamin C + Hyaluronic acid

Formula Free Radical Neutralizing

No Nasty Chemicals





My experience and review of Glow Revealing Vitamin C Concentrate Serum by Dot and Key





I started using Dot and Key Glow Revealing Vitamin C Concentrate Serum almost a month ago as part of my nighttime skincare routine. Every day I apply this over my clean face after I wash my face and apply toner. The consistency of this serum is quite watery, thus you need to be careful while applying it through the dropper. However, after 2-3 applications, you know how to use the dropper efficiently to get the right amount of the product. For my face and neck, I need around 4-5 drops total and I apply it with my fingertips to massage it over my skin. Though the product gets absorbed very quickly, hardly 5-6 seconds.

Fragrance: It has a really mild & pleasant fragrance. I would not categorize it as a very streaky fragrance, but mild and quite appealing, I would say. Honestly, I am really picky when it comes to the fragrances in skincare products. Most of the time I prefer to pick fragrance-free products or I make sure to have a mild fragrance. This one is really good. And I love sleeping with this fragrance



