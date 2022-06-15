New K-Drama highlights the dark side of the South Korean high society's marriage business

"Remarriage and Desires" is a new K-Drama that highlights the dark side of the top 1% of the South Korean elites. As glamourous as it may look, the high society could get very dark and dangerous at times.

Where money is power, business comes first and love comes second. The match making agents decide who is the perfect fit for whom and women have to fight for their position in the society.

Starring Kim Hee Seon, Lee Hyun Wook, Jung Hyu Jin, park Hoon and Cha Ji Yeon, this drama unveils greed, love, desire and revenge. Coming to Netflix on July 15th. Check out the trailer below.



