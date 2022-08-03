NEW!! Mummy Papa Raazi on Netflix with Saif Ali Khan?

With the popular Netflix series Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan made his debut online. And now, we learn that Saif will once more work with the aforementioned OTT powerhouse.





Saif will star in Mummy Papa Raazi, a quirky comedy on Netflix. Mummy Papa Raazi, which is being directed by Saket Chaudhary of Hindi Medium fame, is described as a lighthearted family drama with a social message.





Mammy Papa Raazi is a Netflix production that stars Saif Ali Khan. It's a quirky, entertaining family drama with a social message, and Saif will return to his Jawaani Jaaneman persona. This movie will be directed by the late Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary, and it will be produced by Akshai Puri through his 12th Street Entertainment label.





Set in London, the movie is expected to go on floors in December and will mostly be shot in the UK.





Are you excited?